S@5: March 27, 2022

March 27, 2022 – Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ

Dr Gary Chapman, talking ‘love and marriage’…

Pastor, speaker, writer. New York Times bestselling author of ‘The 5 Love Languages’

Special event for married couples in April…

“The 5 Love Languages” Marriage Conference

Calvary Baptist Church on Saturday, April 2, 2022

During this one day conference, Dr Chapman will cover 5 topics, useful tips on breaking unhealthy patterns

while developing a more intimate, happy marriage!

Info and Tickets: moody.regfox.com/5ll-winston-salem

Plus…

Danny Spainhour with Footbridge Ministries explains to Verne and Wally (WBFJ) the great need of dental assistance to our local veterans. Veterans Dental Clinic on April 1-3, 2022 (Friday- Sunday) happening at Pinedale Christian Church in Winston-Salem, NC.

Sponsored by Footbridge ministries in honor of Dr. John Pruitt. Free event! Sign up today. Space is limited: footbridge.org/clinics

