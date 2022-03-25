March 27, 2022 – Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ
Dr Gary Chapman, talking ‘love and marriage’…
Pastor, speaker, writer. New York Times bestselling author of ‘The 5 Love Languages’
Special event for married couples in April…
“The 5 Love Languages” Marriage Conference
Calvary Baptist Church on Saturday, April 2, 2022
During this one day conference, Dr Chapman will cover 5 topics, useful tips on breaking unhealthy patterns
while developing a more intimate, happy marriage!
Info and Tickets: moody.regfox.com/5ll-winston-salem
Listen now…
Plus…
Danny Spainhour with Footbridge Ministries explains to Verne and Wally (WBFJ) the great need of dental assistance to our local veterans. Veterans Dental Clinic on April 1-3, 2022 (Friday- Sunday) happening at Pinedale Christian Church in Winston-Salem, NC.
Sponsored by Footbridge ministries in honor of Dr. John Pruitt. Free event! Sign up today. Space is limited: footbridge.org/clinics
Listen now…
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Happy Camper Week 2022 - March 25, 2022
- What does your ‘coffee choice’ say about you - March 25, 2022
- S@5: March 27, 2022 - March 25, 2022