S@5 for May 29, 2022

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (May 29, 2022)

Dealing with Depression

Dr Gus Thomas – Clinical Supervisor with Associates in Christian Counseling. Dr Thomas will share more about the symptoms, causes and treatment options when dealing with depression. http://christiancounseling.org

May is Mental Health Awareness Month

PLUS…

Mary Phillips (Garden for Wildlife at the National Wildlife Federation) will offer tips for planting a wildlife garden and the best plants for our Triad region.

May is ‘Garden for Wildlife’ month

Survey: More people are gardening for wildlife by planting native plants that help pollinators like at-risk butterflies, bees and birds. Native plants, in our gardens and in the wild, are essential to the survival of wildlife.https://nwf.org/nativeplantfinder https://gardenforwildlife.com/collections/native-plants-for-north-carolina

Listen now…