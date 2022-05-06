Search
S@5: Mother’s Day weekend

Verne HillMay 06, 2022Comments Off on S@5: Mother’s Day weekend

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (May 08, 2022)

Part One: Verne chats with local author Dayne Griffin about her new children’s book, “Silly Lilly’.‘Silly Lilly’ is loosely based on one of Dayne’s grand-daughters. This is her first published book – at age 82!  Listen now…

‘Lilly loves to make friends and she thinks the best way to do it is to make people laugh. From weather forecasting to crazy food concoctions to silly shoes. Then comes the day when she can’t imagine any new way to make people laugh and she wonders if she have any more friends…’   https://www.amazon.com/Silly-Lilly-Dayne-Griffin/dp/1630665320

 

PART TWO: Verne and Wally chat with best-selling author, speaker and podcaster Annie F. Downs about her book “That Sounds Fun”. Exploring some research behind why fun matters, Annie F. Downs shows you how to find, experience, and multiply your fun. Bottom Line: ‘FUN’ should be an essential part of our existence.  www.anniefdowns.com/

Listen now…

 

PART THREE: Salem Pregnancy Care center is moving to 3001 Maplewood in Winston-Salem. A Ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for 11am on Monday, May 09, 2022. Kimberly Jorgensen, Executive Director, Salem Pregnancy Care Center in Winston-Salem shares more about the move and immediate need including prayer, volunteers thru the year and baby diapers (large sizes like 3, 4, 5, 6). Learn more at www.spcclife.org

Listen now…

Community Events

May
6
Fri
6:00 pm Cub Scout Open House @ New Philadelphia Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Cub Scout Open House @ New Philadelphia Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
May 6 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Pinewood Derby car racing for Boys and Girls K-5th grades, scout type games, skits, food, and S’mores 336.682.1106
6:30 pm Walk For Life 2022 @ Elkin Recreation & Parks (Elkin)
Walk For Life 2022 @ Elkin Recreation & Parks (Elkin)
May 6 @ 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Proceeds: Lifeline Pregnancy Help Center (Elkin) To register: https://lifelinehelps.org/ 336.526.4033  x24    
7:30 pm Bringing The Light Luminaires @ Forsyth Detention Center (Winston-Salem)
Bringing The Light Luminaires @ Forsyth Detention Center (Winston-Salem)
May 6 @ 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm
You are encouraged to participate to pray for inmates and staff. Luminaries will be placed on the sidewalk surrounding the jail. 336.759.0063 http://www.forsythjpm.org  
May
7
Sat
9:00 am Car & Dog Wash @ River Oaks Community Church (Clemmons)
Car & Dog Wash @ River Oaks Community Church (Clemmons)
May 7 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Presented by the American Heritage Girls Proceeds: City Lights Ministry (WS) 336.671.4927
9:00 am Classic Car Show @ Hillside Park Baptist Church (Thomasville)
Classic Car Show @ Hillside Park Baptist Church (Thomasville)
May 7 @ 9:00 am – 2:00 pm
Also, activities for the kids, free food, door prizes & more! (336) 472-6192
