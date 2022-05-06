S@5: Mother’s Day weekend

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (May 08, 2022)

Part One: Verne chats with local author Dayne Griffin about her new children’s book, “Silly Lilly’.‘Silly Lilly’ is loosely based on one of Dayne’s grand-daughters. This is her first published book – at age 82! Listen now…

‘Lilly loves to make friends and she thinks the best way to do it is to make people laugh. From weather forecasting to crazy food concoctions to silly shoes. Then comes the day when she can’t imagine any new way to make people laugh and she wonders if she have any more friends…’ https://www.amazon.com/Silly-Lilly-Dayne-Griffin/dp/1630665320

PART TWO: Verne and Wally chat with best-selling author, speaker and podcaster Annie F. Downs about her book “That Sounds Fun”. Exploring some research behind why fun matters, Annie F. Downs shows you how to find, experience, and multiply your fun. Bottom Line: ‘FUN’ should be an essential part of our existence. www.anniefdowns.com/

PART THREE: Salem Pregnancy Care center is moving to 3001 Maplewood in Winston-Salem. A Ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for 11am on Monday, May 09, 2022. Kimberly Jorgensen, Executive Director, Salem Pregnancy Care Center in Winston-Salem shares more about the move and immediate need including prayer, volunteers thru the year and baby diapers (large sizes like 3, 4, 5, 6). Learn more at www.spcclife.org

