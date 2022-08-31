Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog S@5: ‘Next Step Ministries’

S@5: ‘Next Step Ministries’

Oct 11, 2022Comments Off on S@5: ‘Next Step Ministries’

Like

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (Oct 16, 2022

‘Next Step Ministries’ is a safe haven from domestic violence, empowering survivors through advocacy and education.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Patty Sorrells, Executive Director with Next Step Ministries, shares with Verne (WBFJ) about who they help, how they help and how you can get involved. Listen now…

24 Hour Crisis Line: 336-413-5858

The mission of Next Step Ministries: provide refuge, advocacy and education to survivors of domestic violence and the broader community. www.nextstepdv.org/

Support Next Step Ministries through shopping at their Thrift store in Kernersville or by playing a round of golf…

The ‘Drive Out Domestic Violence’ Golf Tournament hosted by Next Step Ministries is planned for October 28 (Friday afternoon) from 1-5pm. Details: www.nextstepdv.org/event/2nd-annua…olf-tournament/

During the interview…
Who does Next Step Ministries help??
What is Domestic Violence?
A ‘Safe House’ = a safe place for victims of domestic violence
What does a success look like, a victory from domestic violence?
#1 = come out of your situation alive. Being able to buy a house, or rent. Open a bank account, own a car, keep your own money, go to bed at night and sleep without fear.

Next Step Ministries is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month (OCT)

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (October 16, 2022)

 

Verne Hill
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Tuesday News

Sep 20, 2022

‘Reciting’ the entire New Testament by memory (live)

Oct 11, 2022

Fair increase

Oct 11, 2022

Saving: Best, cheapest days to fly over the holidays

Oct 11, 2022

WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes