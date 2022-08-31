S@5: ‘Next Step Ministries’

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (Oct 16, 2022

‘Next Step Ministries’ is a safe haven from domestic violence, empowering survivors through advocacy and education.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Patty Sorrells, Executive Director with Next Step Ministries, shares with Verne (WBFJ) about who they help, how they help and how you can get involved. Listen now…

24 Hour Crisis Line: 336-413-5858

The mission of Next Step Ministries: provide refuge, advocacy and education to survivors of domestic violence and the broader community. www.nextstepdv.org/

Support Next Step Ministries through shopping at their Thrift store in Kernersville or by playing a round of golf…

The ‘Drive Out Domestic Violence’ Golf Tournament hosted by Next Step Ministries is planned for October 28 (Friday afternoon) from 1-5pm. Details: www.nextstepdv.org/event/2nd-annua…olf-tournament/

During the interview…

Who does Next Step Ministries help??

What is Domestic Violence?

A ‘Safe House’ = a safe place for victims of domestic violence

What does a success look like, a victory from domestic violence?

#1 = come out of your situation alive. Being able to buy a house, or rent. Open a bank account, own a car, keep your own money, go to bed at night and sleep without fear.

Next Step Ministries is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month (OCT)

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (October 16, 2022)