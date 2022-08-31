Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog S@5 October 23, 2022

S@5 October 23, 2022

Oct 19, 2022Comments Off on S@5 October 23, 2022

Like

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (October 23, 2022)

SEGMENT ONE

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Breast Cancer Awareness with Dr. Christy Pestana, assistant professor of surgical oncology at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist. In the US: Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in women. 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.  On average, every 2 minutes a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer. Good News: There are over 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in the US.  Listen now…

Helpful information: https://www.wakehealth.edu/diagnostic-tools/mammogram/schedule-a-mammogram

https://www.wakehealth.edu/condition/b/breast-cancer

 

SEGMENT TWO

We’re talking faith, fall and family with worship leader, Chris Tomlin. His latest project (and single) is called ‘Always’. www.christomlin.com

Listen now…

 

SEGMENT THREE

October is National Fire Safety Month

FYI: 50% of residential fires are caused by ‘distracted cooking’… 

‘Fire safety tips’ from Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo

Safety Tip Sheets (link) https://www.nfpa.org/Events/Events/Fire-Prevention-Week/Safety-Tip-Sheets

Listen now…

 

Verne Hill
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
Previous PostWednesday Word

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Tuesday News

Sep 20, 2022

Community Events for October 21-23, 2022

Oct 19, 2022

Wednesday Word

Oct 19, 2022

Clark Howard: Should I fix my older car?

Oct 19, 2022

WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes