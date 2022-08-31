S@5 October 23, 2022

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (October 23, 2022)

SEGMENT ONE

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Breast Cancer Awareness with Dr. Christy Pestana, assistant professor of surgical oncology at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist. In the US: Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in women. 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. On average, every 2 minutes a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer. Good News: There are over 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in the US. Listen now…

Helpful information: https://www.wakehealth.edu/diagnostic-tools/mammogram/schedule-a-mammogram

https://www.wakehealth.edu/condition/b/breast-cancer

SEGMENT TWO

We’re talking faith, fall and family with worship leader, Chris Tomlin. His latest project (and single) is called ‘Always’. www.christomlin.com

SEGMENT THREE

October is National Fire Safety Month

FYI: 50% of residential fires are caused by ‘distracted cooking’…

‘Fire safety tips’ from Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo

Safety Tip Sheets (link) https://www.nfpa.org/Events/Events/Fire-Prevention-Week/Safety-Tip-Sheets

