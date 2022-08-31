S@5 October 23, 2022

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (October 23, 2022)
SEGMENT ONE
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Breast Cancer Awareness with Dr. Christy Pestana, assistant professor of surgical oncology at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist. In the US: Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in women. 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. On average, every 2 minutes a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer. Good News: There are over 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in the US.
Helpful information: https://www.wakehealth.edu/diagnostic-tools/mammogram/schedule-a-mammogram
https://www.wakehealth.edu/condition/b/breast-cancer
SEGMENT TWO
We're talking faith, fall and family with worship leader, Chris Tomlin. His latest project (and single) is called 'Always'. www.christomlin.com
Listen now…
SEGMENT THREE
October is National Fire Safety Month
FYI: 50% of residential fires are caused by ‘distracted cooking’…
‘Fire safety tips’ from Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo
Safety Tip Sheets (link) https://www.nfpa.org/Events/Events/Fire-Prevention-Week/Safety-Tip-Sheets
Listen now…
