S@5: Solus Christus

May 22, 2022

Verne talks with Paula Borton, co-founder of Solus Christus, a ‘safe house’ for women in addiction located in East Bend. ‘Solus Christus’ is our WBFJ Ministry Of The Month (May)

Solus Christus strives to meet the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of women experiencing homelessness, trauma, and addiction.

Solus Christus means ‘In Christ Alone’

Majority of women that come to Solus Christus are homeless.

*Since opening their doors on December 31, 2007, over 1,300 women have come through Solus Christus.

Shop and support: The Solus Christus Thrift Store is located in Pfafftown, NC.

Details at soluschristusinc.org/

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (May 22, 2022)