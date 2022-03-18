Search
Your Family Station
 S@5: ‘Springtime for Your Spirit’ 90-day devotional

Verne HillMar 18, 2022Comments Off on  S@5: ‘Springtime for Your Spirit’ 90-day devotional

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (March 20, 2022)

Co-authors Michelle Medlock Adams and Andy Clapp share more about their new 90-day devotional book titled

 ‘Springtime for Your Spirit, 90 Devotions of Hope, Joy and New  Beginnings’

This collection of 90 devotions, based on the personal experiences of both Michelle and Andy, will make you laugh, cry and think, while drawing you closer to Jesus, the one who brings hope and joy to our hearts!

Guaranteed to breathe new life into your walk with God, this 90-day ‘springtime’ devotional will encourage the reader with hope and joy that ultimately comes from the Lord. Whether you’re looking for those first signs of new life to burst through the soil, hunting Easter eggs with the kiddos, or seeking a closer relationship with Jesus, it seems we’re all searching for something to bring us hope, joy, and a new beginning.

Learn more: https://www.amazon.com/Springtime-Your-Spirit-Devotions-Beginnings/dp/1680997750

 

Michelle Medlock Adams and Andy Clapp

Michelle is a New York Times bestselling ghostwriter and award winning journalist of more than 100 books.

Andy is an award winning author and pastor in Liberty, NC. (Andy’s novel “Midnight, Christmas Eve’ was spotlighted on Sunday @ 5 back in December 2021).

 

Michelle Medlock Adams

www.michellemedlockadams.com/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/INwritergirl

 

Andy Clapp

www.andyclapp.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/andyclappauthor

 

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
