S@5: Triad Ladder of Hope

June 12, 2022
“Giving hope one step at a time”
Brianna Racchini, Executive Director of Triad Ladder of Hope, shares with Verne (WBFJ) about potential ‘warning signs’ of human trafficking. The mission and purpose of TLH as well as volunteer opportunities with the ministry. Listen now…
Triad Ladder of Hope is a non-profit (faith-based) organization dedicated to the prevention, education, and serving victims of human trafficking.
Human Trafficking Hotline # 1 (888) 373-7888
Upcoming Fundraising Events
July 9, 2022 – Color Run
Aug 29. 2022 – Annual golf tournament
Learn more: www.triadladderofhope.org
*as heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (June 12, 2022)
Triad Ladder of Hope is our WBFJ Ministry of the Month (June 2022)
