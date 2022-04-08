S@5: On Wings Like a Dove

‘On Wings Like A Dove’ is a Christ-centered ministry providing spiritual and emotional support to the families of prodigals and prisoners. Sandra Kearns, founder of ‘On Wings Like a Dove’, shares more with Verne (WBFJ).

The mission of ‘On Wings Like a Dove’…

Encouraging the families of prodigals

Encouraging prisoners and the families of prisoners

Assisting the ex-offender as they re-enter society

Ways to get involved…

Prayer groups

Pack a ‘treasure box’

Pen Pals to prisoners

www.onwingslikeadove.com

As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (April 10, 2022)

WBFJ Ministry of the Month for APRIL

And I say, “Oh, that I had wings like a dove! I would fly away and be at rest.” Psalm 55:6