S@5: On Wings Like a Dove

‘On Wings Like A Dove’ is a Christ-centered ministry providing spiritual and emotional support to the families of prodigals and prisoners. Sandra Kearns, founder of ‘On Wings Like a Dove’, shares more with Verne (WBFJ).
The mission of ‘On Wings Like a Dove’…
Encouraging the families of prodigals
Encouraging prisoners and the families of prisoners
Assisting the ex-offender as they re-enter society
Ways to get involved…
Prayer groups
Pack a ‘treasure box’
Pen Pals to prisoners
And I say, “Oh, that I had wings like a dove! I would fly away and be at rest.” Psalm 55:6
