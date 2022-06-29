The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has teamed up with Consumer Reports to create a list of safe vehicles for teen drivers.
Choosing a safe vehicle is key! In addition to safety, reliability and affordability are also top concerns for families.
Check out the link to view the 70 used and new cars (ranging in price from $6,000 to $39,000 dollars). https://www.iihs.org/ratings/safe-vehicles-for-teens
CDC: Teen drivers 16 – 19-year-olds are three times more likely to be involved in a fatal accident when compared to older drivers. That’s why experts say parents need to consider the right kind of car for younger drivers.
