Safety in the Storm

Sep 30, 2022

If your power goes out…

Your refrigerator will keep food safe for up to 4 hours during a power outage.

A full freezer will hold a safe temperature for approximately 48 hours (24 hours if it is half full and the door remains closed). Keep both doors CLOSED as much as possible.

*Discard refrigerated perishable food such as meat, poultry, fish, eggs, and leftovers after 4 hours without power. *Also, discard perishable foods if above 40 degrees for over 2 hours. Bottom line: When in Doubt, Throw it Out!

Downloadable ‘food safety chart’ available on the NEWS BLOG

https://www.foodsafety.gov/food-safety-charts/food-safety-during-power-outage

Driving in severe weather

Please use caution driving today.  

Never drive through a flooded roadway. Remember, turn around don`t drown!

Remember if a traffic light is out, treat it like a four way stop.

Make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings and alerts.

Closely monitor weather updates through WBFJ radio, NOAA Weather radio alerts and online at www.weather.gov (just put in your zip code).

*Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast.

