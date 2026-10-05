Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program opens online (6pm)

Online registration for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program in the Greater Winston-Salem area opens online TODAY (Oct 5) at 6pm.

*You must live in either Forsyth, Davie, Stokes, or Yadkin counties.

Applications for children between the ages of newborn to 12 Years ONLY.

Due to the overwhelming demand, registrations fill quickly within a few hours of opening

https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usa-southern-territory/north-and-south-carolina/greater-winston-salem-area-command/angel-tree-information-instructions/

Important Instructions:

You do not need an invitation code . Just click “No” when prompted.

. Just click “No” when prompted. You must live in either Davie, Forsyth, Stokes, or Yadkin counties.

If you have tried to register, and it is several hours past 6 pm, and you receive the following error after you try to register: “Applications for the location associated with this zip code (your zip code) are currently closed,” the registration is likely closed.

No make-up times or wait-lists can be created.

Due to the overwhelming demand, registrations fill quickly within a few hours of opening.

What you need:

Be prepared to upload the following documents: A photo ID of the parent or guardian applying. Something showing the child’s birthdate with parent’s name listed, such as a birth certificate, shot record, or school record. Proof of residence, such as a utility bill, rent bill, etc.

We will only host online registration until we have reached the maximum number of applicants that can be matched with a donor.

Once registration is full for our service areas, which may be within a few hours of going live on October 6, registration will close. We advise families to be online as close to 6pm as possible, so when the portal opens, they can register.



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