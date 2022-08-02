Samaritan’s Purse: Volunteers needed in Eastern Kentucky

Update: The death toll in eastern Kentucky continues to climb and hundreds remain unaccounted for after historic (and deadly) flooding last week.
Volunteers needed! Samaritan’s Purse is sending work crews (or Disaster Relief Units) to two of the hardest-hit areas of Eastern Kentucky.
They urgently need men and women who are willing to be the hands and feet of Christ. Volunteers will begin mudding out houses and removing debris this week!
*If you would like to serve, go to https://spvolunteer.org/ to sign up.
