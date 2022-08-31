Search
Saving: Best, cheapest days to fly over the holidays

Oct 11, 2022

If you’re planning to fly over the holidays, now’s the time to get the best deals on airfares. Some travel experts recommend securing holiday flights before the end of October because prices typically increase considerably as Thanksgiving gets closer.

*What are the best days to fly for Thanksgiving (Nov 24)?

To save money, Expedia suggests waiting until Monday (Nov 21) to depart.

The cheapest return flights will be on Friday (Nov 25).

*What are the best days to fly for Christmas (Dec 25)?

For departure, the Monday (Dec 19) or Tuesday (Dec 20) before Christmas.

For returns, the Tuesday (Dec 27) or Wednesday (Dec 28) after Christmas Day could save you $40 per ticket.

https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/winter-holidays-travel-2022-air-fares-reservations/index.html

Verne Hill
Previous PostFair increase

