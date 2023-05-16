SB-20: Urge state lawmakers to vote pro-life today

Making a stand for Life…

Republican lawmakers in Raleigh have just enough votes in the State Senate and House to override the Governor’s veto of a major pro-life bill (SB-20) – if all GOP members are present and vote for the override later today (Tuesday, May 16).

The pro-life bill titled ‘Care for Women, Children, and Families Act’, would reduce the legal timeframe for most abortions in North Carolina from 20 weeks to 12 weeks (with some exceptions) while providing a variety of resources to help women and families facing unplanned, crisis pregnancies.

The state senate vote is expected around 4pm this afternoon (May 16) with the House vote immediately afterward https://www.ncfamily.org/governor-cooper-vetoes-pro-life-bill-sends-it-back-to-general-assembly/

Please contact your lawmakers and urge them to override the governor’s veto! Take Action now… https://advocacy.charityengine.net/Default.aspx?isid=1526

NOTE: Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June, North Carolina has (unfortunately) become a top destination for those seeking abortions, with many coming from surrounding states that have tighter restrictions in place. In the months after Roe was overturned, the number of abortions performed in North Carolina increased 37% – which represented the highest percentage increase of any state in the country. www.baptistpress.com/resource-library/news/baptist-leaders-call-on-n-c-lawmakers-to-override-impending-veto-of-12-week-abortion-ban/

What needs to happen Tuesday to further protect Life… The NC Constitution requires three-fifths of the members of each chamber “present and voting” to vote for the override in order for a bill to become law “notwithstanding the objections of the Governor.” This means that if all members are present, 30 members of the Senate and 72 members of the House would have to vote to override.

Presently, Republicans have three-fifths supermajorities in both chambers, but just barely. The GOP holds 30 of the 50 seats in the NC Senate, and 72 of the 120 seats in the NC House, but only after Rep. Tricia Cotham (R-Mecklenburg) switched parties from Democrat to Republican a few weeks ago. Cotham, along will all the other members of the House Republican Caucus—except Rep. Ted Davis (R-New Hanover) who had an excused absence—voted in favor of SB 20. None of the House Democrats supported the bill.