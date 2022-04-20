Search
Senior Services, WFBH collaboration for older populations

Verne HillApr 20, 2022Comments Off on Senior Services, WFBH collaboration for older populations

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist announcing a $1 million-dollar gift to Senior Services, Inc., of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County’s Creative Connections Capital Campaign toward construction of the new Intergenerational Center for Arts and Wellness. Wake Forest Baptist, Wake Forest University School of Medicine and Senior Services have a long history of collaboration through the Sticht Center and the Williams Adult Day Center.

*The Sticht Center was one of the first geriatrics-focused health care centers in the country.  For more than two decades, the two organizations have worked together to develop new and innovative approaches to improve health and well-being in older populations, particularly around dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

https://newsroom.wakehealth.edu/news-releases/2022/04/wake-forest-baptist-announces-1-million-gift-to-senior-services-capital-campaign

 

