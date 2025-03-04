Severe Weather Wednesday morning?

Severe Weather likely for Wednesday morning

The biggest threat: A (squall) line of thunderstorms that will likely bring heavy rain and damaging straight line wind gusts East into the Triad mid-morning on Wednesday.

Secure outdoor furniture and garbage cans TONIGHT.

Have your weather radio handy and keep it right here to WBFJ for the latest updates from the National Weather Service.

UPDATE: Due to the potential for severe weather on Wednesday, the planned Statewide Tornado Drill has been postponed to this Friday morning at 9:30am.

*The Statewide Tornado Drill is an annual test by the National Weather Service in cooperation with local broadcasters. Source: National Weather Service

It’s ‘Severe Weather Preparedness Week’ in North Carolina (March 3 – March 8, 2025) Learn more at https://www.weather.gov/rah/severeprep