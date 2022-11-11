“Share the Health” Fair this Saturday

“Share the Health” Health Fair happening this Saturday from 8am til 2pm.

More than 10 free screenings, tests and other health-related services will be available to the public. Free event…

Location: Wake Forest Baptist’s Downtown Health Plaza, 1200 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Winston-Salem.

*Masks are required and interested individuals can pre-register online or walk-in the day of the event. Spanish-language interpreters will be available.

Sponsored by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Wake Forest University School of Medicine and the Northwest Area Health Education Center.

https://school.wakehealth.edu/about-the-school/calendar/share-the-health-fair/register

A variety of vaccinations and screenings will be offered, including:

Flu and COVID-19 vaccinations

Glucose and cholesterol testing

Bone density screening

Glaucoma and vision testing

Lung function testing

Mental health and memory screenings

Skin screenings

Strength and balance testing

Car seat safety checks

*A comprehensive team of family medicine physicians and specialists will be present along with medical students, physician assistant students, technicians and other health care professionals. Most test and screening results will be immediately provided to the participants as well as educational materials to help individuals understand what results mean. Participants will also be provided the option to discuss any abnormal findings or other health concerns with one of the volunteer Wake Forest Baptist physicians on-site.

*Representatives from HealthCare Access and Legal Aid of North Carolina will be on-site to provide consultations regarding health insurance and legal resources, living wills and advance health care directives. Participants will also receive a goody bag with essential items, such as toothbrushes, soap and fresh produce.