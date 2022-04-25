Search
‘Shroud of Turin’ undergoes unique ‘fabric testing’

Verne HillApr 25, 2022Comments Off on ‘Shroud of Turin’ undergoes unique ‘fabric testing’

The Shroud of Turin has captivated scholars, scientists and Christians for centuries. The mysterious shroud depicts the image of a crucified man – some believe it is the burial cloth of Jesus.

An Italian scientist (Liberato De Caro) used a unique ‘fabric test’ revealing that the Shroud of Turin is roughly 2,000 years old – around the date of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.  De Caro and his colleagues made the discovery by utilizing a technique called “Wide-Angle X-ray Scattering” (WAXS).

Note: This testing procedure doesn’t destroy cloth and can be repeated with harm. Also, the ‘Shroud’ also contains pollen from the Middle East.

Read more: https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2022/april/new-scientific-procedure-dates-shroud-of-turin-to-the-time-of-christs-death

