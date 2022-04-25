‘Shroud of Turin’ undergoes unique ‘fabric testing’

The Shroud of Turin has captivated scholars, scientists and Christians for centuries. The mysterious shroud depicts the image of a crucified man – some believe it is the burial cloth of Jesus.

An Italian scientist (Liberato De Caro) used a unique ‘fabric test’ revealing that the Shroud of Turin is roughly 2,000 years old – around the date of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. De Caro and his colleagues made the discovery by utilizing a technique called “Wide-Angle X-ray Scattering” (WAXS).

Note: This testing procedure doesn’t destroy cloth and can be repeated with harm. Also, the ‘Shroud’ also contains pollen from the Middle East.

Read more: https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2022/april/new-scientific-procedure-dates-shroud-of-turin-to-the-time-of-christs-death