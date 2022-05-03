Search
Your Family Station
Home Uncategorized ‘Silly Lilly’ by Dayne Griffin

‘Silly Lilly’ by Dayne Griffin

Verne HillMay 03, 2022Comments Off on ‘Silly Lilly’ by Dayne Griffin

Like

Dayne Griffin is the author of the children’s book “Silly Lilly’.
‘Silly Lilly’ is loosely based on one of Dayne’s grand-daughters. Verne (WBFJ Radio) learns more from Miss Dayne. This is her first published book – at age 82!

Listen now…

 

‘Lilly loves to make friends and she thinks the best way to do it is to make people laugh. From weather forecasting to crazy food concoctions to silly shoes. Then comes the day when she can’t imagine any new way to make people laugh and she wonders if she have any more friends…’
www.amazon.com/Silly-Lilly-Dayne…fin/dp/1630665320

BIO: Ms Dayne Griffin is a mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who lives in Winston-Salem. Miss Dayne, a retired nurse practitioner, was a substitute teacher in Pre-K and Kindergarten for several years.

Dayne Griffin (author)
Anna McCullough (illustrator)
Dr Linda Fox Felker (editor)

 

*As heard on the WBFJ Morning Show on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (May 08, 2022)

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostForsyth County: Poll workers needed on May 17
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Forsyth County: Poll workers needed on May 17

Verne HillMay 03, 2022

Roe v Wade to be overturned?

Verne HillMay 03, 2022

Tuesday News, MAY 03, 2022

Verne HillMay 03, 2022

Community Events

May
3
Tue
all-day “Gaining Control” Financial Class @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
“Gaining Control” Financial Class @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
May 3 all-day
The “Gaining Control” Financial Class is a 12-week program designed to help you break the cycle of poverty and dependence through financial literacy education! The orientation class is March 29 @ 12noon & 6pm Classes[...]
all-day Hope du Jour 2022
Hope du Jour 2022
May 3 all-day
Over 100 participating restaurants encourage you to eat out breakfast, lunch, or dinner with 10% of the proceeds to benefit Crisis Control Ministry of Forsyth County! For a complete list of participating restaurants: http://www.hopedujour.org 336.724.7875 [...]
May
5
Thu
7:00 am National Day of Prayer @ Town Hall (Kernersville)
National Day of Prayer @ Town Hall (Kernersville)
May 5 @ 7:00 am – 7:45 am
The event will include breakfast (provided by Chick-fil-A) and will be led by first responders, military personnal, government leaders and others! 336.996.3121 Presented by Fountain of Life Lutheran Church & Grace Presbyterian Church of Kernersville
7:00 am Prayer Breakfast @ Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Prayer Breakfast @ Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
May 5 @ 7:00 am – 8:00 am
Presented in part by Robinhood Road Family YMCA 336.765.5561
7:30 am Prayer Breakfast @ Davie Family YMCA (Mocksville)
Prayer Breakfast @ Davie Family YMCA (Mocksville)
May 5 @ 7:30 am – 8:30 am
336.777-6221
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes