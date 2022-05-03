‘Silly Lilly’ by Dayne Griffin

Dayne Griffin is the author of the children’s book “Silly Lilly’.

‘Silly Lilly’ is loosely based on one of Dayne’s grand-daughters. Verne (WBFJ Radio) learns more from Miss Dayne. This is her first published book – at age 82!

‘Lilly loves to make friends and she thinks the best way to do it is to make people laugh. From weather forecasting to crazy food concoctions to silly shoes. Then comes the day when she can’t imagine any new way to make people laugh and she wonders if she have any more friends…’

www.amazon.com/Silly-Lilly-Dayne…fin/dp/1630665320

BIO: Ms Dayne Griffin is a mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who lives in Winston-Salem. Miss Dayne, a retired nurse practitioner, was a substitute teacher in Pre-K and Kindergarten for several years.

Dayne Griffin (author)

Anna McCullough (illustrator)

Dr Linda Fox Felker (editor)

