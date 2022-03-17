St. Patrick’s Day deals

Save some ‘green’ this Thursday, March 17, 2022

Krispy Kreme

You can head over to Krispy Kreme through March 17 and pick up one of its many St. Patrick’s Day donuts, or grab a limited-time End of the Rainbow dozen. Customers can also get free delivery through March 17th!

Dunkin’

Dunkin’ is offering tons of new items this Spring, $3 medium Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew and Salted Caramel Signature Lattes, as well as a new Shamrock Macchiato and a decadent warm chocolate croissant! Throughout March, Dunkin’ is also offering customers medium-size iced coffee drinks for $2 daily between 2 pm and 6 pm. Download the Dunkin’ app to get this offer.

Arby’s

The double-stack Rueben is back for a limited time for St. Patrick’s Day. This treat has 7 ounces of thinly sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing and sauerkraut on toasted marble rye bread.

McDonald’s

For the holiday, McDonald’s has brought back its Shamrock Shake. In addition, the fast-food chain released a new Oreo Shamrock McFlurry which features vanilla soft serve blended with Shamrock flavor and Oreo cookie pieces.

Dairy Queen has brought back its Mint Oreo Blizzard and Mint Chip Shake for the month of March at participating locations.

Baskin Robbins

If you’re feeling festive, you can try Baskin Robbins Flavor of the Month, Golden Oreo Irish Cream!

Chuck E. Cheese

Bring the fun home with this Spring family pack that includes two large one-topping pizzas, one Unicorn Cotton Candy and a goody bad, a spring activity sheet and a 250 E-ticket voucher starting at $34.99. This deal is available for delivery or carryout and lasts through April 24.

Publix

Publix is saving you some green by offering $5 off purchase of $30 or more for Club Publix members. This deal is available through March 20.

Uber Eats and Doordash also have delivery deals available for McDonald’s where you can get $5 off. Use code MCDS2022 on Uber Eats through December 13 to get $5 off your first order, and Doordash offers $5 off $15+ on their first McDonald’s order.