Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog St. Patrick’s Day deals

St. Patrick’s Day deals

Verne HillMar 17, 2022Comments Off on St. Patrick’s Day deals

Like

Save some ‘green’ this Thursday, March 17, 2022

Krispy Kreme
You can head over to Krispy Kreme through March 17 and pick up one of its many St. Patrick’s Day donuts, or grab a limited-time End of the Rainbow dozen. Customers can also get free delivery through March 17th!

Dunkin’
Dunkin’ is offering tons of new items this Spring, $3 medium Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew and Salted Caramel Signature Lattes, as well as a new Shamrock Macchiato and a decadent warm chocolate croissant! Throughout March, Dunkin’ is also offering customers medium-size iced coffee drinks for $2 daily between 2 pm and 6 pm. Download the Dunkin’ app to get this offer.

Arby’s
The double-stack Rueben is back for a limited time for St. Patrick’s Day. This treat has 7 ounces of thinly sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing and sauerkraut on toasted marble rye bread.

McDonald’s
For the holiday, McDonald’s has brought back its Shamrock Shake. In addition, the fast-food chain released a new Oreo Shamrock McFlurry which features vanilla soft serve blended with Shamrock flavor and Oreo cookie pieces.

Dairy Queen has brought back its Mint Oreo Blizzard and Mint Chip Shake for the month of March at participating locations.

Baskin Robbins
If you’re feeling festive, you can try Baskin Robbins Flavor of the Month, Golden Oreo Irish Cream!

Chuck E. Cheese
Bring the fun home with this Spring family pack that includes two large one-topping pizzas, one Unicorn Cotton Candy and a goody bad, a spring activity sheet and a 250 E-ticket voucher starting at $34.99. This deal is available for delivery or carryout and lasts through April 24.

Publix
Publix is saving you some green by offering $5 off purchase of $30 or more for Club Publix members. This deal is available through March 20.

Uber Eats and Doordash also have delivery deals available for McDonald’s where you can get $5 off. Use code MCDS2022 on Uber Eats through December 13 to get $5 off your first order, and Doordash offers $5 off $15+ on their first McDonald’s order.

18 Shamrockin’ St. Patrick’s Day food deals & freebies!

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous Post"Filling (pot)holes is good for the soul!
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Wednesday Word

John HillMar 23, 2022

Randy Wooden: ‘Don’t make these mistakes!’

Verne HillMar 23, 2022

Wednesday News, March 23, 2022

Verne HillMar 23, 2022

Community Events

Jan
1
Sat
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3). Also, volunteers are needed[...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers to help in the food pantry. Also, donations for the food pantry can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry location. Crisis Control Ministry also[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Here are the current needs for Salem Pregnancy Care Center… Diapers (Larger sizes) 4, 5 and 6 are always needed! Larger Baby clothes- 18-24 mo and 2T for both girls and boys Nurse Volunteers &[...]
all-day Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Healthy Snacks for the shelter children and Boys & Girls Club and dry goods (rice, pasta, cereal, etc.) for the shelter and food pantry. We have a Walmart “Registry for Good” where folks can shop[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers to help serve lunch and dinner! Also, non-perishable food items and toiletries are needed during the winter months. Samaritan Ministries is also in need of[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes