STANDING STONES were erected many times throughout the Old Testament as a memorial (a physical reminder) of God’s blessing and greatness. So that when the ancients would pass by a STANDING STONE they would ask.
“What happened here?”
And God’s work would be remembered and He would be praised!
Question: What are your ‘standing stones’?
https://www.thattheworldmayknow.com/standing-stones
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Standing Stones: What happened here… - September 2, 2022
- ‘Cinema Day’: See a movie for $3 on Saturday - September 2, 2022
- ‘Sunday Scaries’: Do you dread Mondays? - September 2, 2022