Star Trek actress shares life changing chat with MLK, Jr

Nichelle Nichols was on the brink of quitting her role as Lieutenant Uhura in the iconic TV series Star Trek (back in 1967) when one of the most unlikely Trekkies – Martin Luther King Jr – convinced her not to. In a 2011 interview with the US’s National Public Radio (NPR), the star confessed her first love was musical theatre.

“I grew up in musical theatre. To me, the highlight and the epitome of my life as a singer and actor and a dancer/choreographer was to star on Broadway,”

The original “Star Trek” premiered on NBC on Sept. 8, 1966. Its multicultural, multiracial cast was creator Gene Roddenberry’s message to viewers that in the far-off future — the 23rd century — human diversity would be fully accepted.

Nichols often recalled how Martin Luther King Jr. was a fan of the show and praised her role. She met him at a civil rights gathering in 1967, at a time when she had decided not to return for the show’s second season.

“When I told him I was going to miss my co-stars and I was leaving the show, he became very serious and said, ‘You cannot do that! You’ve changed the face of television forever, and therefore, you’ve changed the minds of people,’” she said the civil rights leader told her.“

“Do you understand that this is the only show that my wife Coretta and I will allow our little children to stay up and watch.”

Nichols continued to act in the TV series as well as appeared in three Star Trek movies.

Note: Actress Nichelle Nichols best known for her role as Lt. Uhura in the original Star Trek TV series (1966 – 1969) passed away on Saturday (July 30) in Silver City, New Mexico. She was 89.

