How do I stop unwanted calls??

You can file a complaint online with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC.gov) or the Federal Communications Commission (FCC.gov) or you can call the FTC at 877-FTC-HELP (877-382-4357) or the FCC at 888-CALL-FCC (877-225-5322).

For traditional landlines, the FTC recommends a call-blocking device. “If your home phone is a traditional landline that doesn’t use the internet (VoIP), you can buy and install a call-blocking device. Call-blocking devices are typically small boxes you attach to your phone.

You can forward spam text messages to 7726 (or SPAM). This free text exchange with your wireless provider will report the SPAM number. Industry sources have explained that each cell-phone provider has lists of numbers that they have determined to be potential spam. That’s how a call is identified as spam risk or potential spam.

One last way to deal with unwanted/unknown callers is to not answer the phone if you don’t recognize the number. If they leave a message, you can decide if it’s a legitimate call and return it; if they don’t leave a message, figure it’s a robo or spam call.

*Source: ASK SAM (Winston-Salem Journal)

