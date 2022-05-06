Search
The story behind “In Jesus Name”…

Verne HillMay 06, 2022

Christian artist Katy Nichole shot to the top of music charts in record-breaking time after releasing her hit ‘In Jesus Name (God of Possible)’ – a song that was inspired by her own personal health crisis.

The 21-year-old wrote the song after enduring pain, anxiety, and depression during a lengthy battle with scoliosis.

In 2015, Nichole had spinal fusion surgery to correct her condition. Unfortunately, the procedure did not help her and she suffered for years.

“I reached a point where I was ready to give up, but God met me in my lowest place,” she noted. “I felt Him say He wasn’t done yet.”

The artist underwent a second surgery in 2018, where all the hardware from her fusion was removed.

“When I came out of the surgery, I saw the light again for the first time. I felt the weight of depression being lifted off of me,” Nichole wrote. “My spine was actually straighter with the hardware removed. Not only did I get my life back, but God also gave me my purpose.”

Over 150 million people worldwide have heard In Jesus Name (God of Possible) while nearly 3 million have watched the music video on YouTube.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2022/may/god-gave-me-my-purpose-christian-singer-tops-multiple-music-charts-after-overcoming-serious-illness

Previous PostFriday News, MAY 06, 2022
