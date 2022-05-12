Stroke Awareness with Dr Amy Guzik

Fact: Stroke is the #1 leading cause of disability and the 5th leading cause of death in the US. Knowing the acronym FAST (or BE FAST) can save a life.

Dr Amy Guzik, associate professor of Neurology with Atrium Health / Wake Forest Baptist Comprehensive Stroke Center, shares with Verne and Wally (WBFJ Radio)…

What is a stroke? What are some of the symptoms?

Know the signs FAST or BE FAST? Preventative measures?

Rehab after a stroke. Does age matter?

May is Stroke Awareness Month

