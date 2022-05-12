Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Stroke Awareness with Dr Amy Guzik

Stroke Awareness with Dr Amy Guzik

Verne HillMay 12, 2022Comments Off on Stroke Awareness with Dr Amy Guzik

Like

Fact: Stroke is the #1 leading cause of disability and the 5th leading cause of death in the US. Knowing the acronym FAST (or BE FAST) can save a life.

Dr Amy Guzik, associate professor of Neurology with Atrium Health / Wake Forest Baptist Comprehensive Stroke Center, shares with Verne and Wally (WBFJ Radio)…

What is a stroke? What are some of the symptoms?
Know the signs FAST or BE FAST? Preventative measures?
Rehab after a stroke. Does age matter?

May is Stroke Awareness Month

More information: www.wakehealth.edu/condition/s/stroke
Learn more about the warning signs and prevention of stroke…

www.wakehealth.edu/Locations/Hospi…You-Should-Know

*As heard on the WBFJ Morning Show (May 12, 2022)

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Know the signs of stroke…

Verne HillMay 12, 2022

Wednesday Word

Verne HillMay 11, 2022

Wednesday News, MAY 11, 2022

Verne HillMay 11, 2022

Community Events

May
13
Fri
9:00 am Footbridge (Par 3) Golf Tournament @ Tanglewood Par 3 Course (Clemmons)
Footbridge (Par 3) Golf Tournament @ Tanglewood Par 3 Course (Clemmons)
May 13 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
NO ENTRY FEE – DONATIONS ACCEPTED (lunch provided) To register: 336.774.3001  /  angie@happygumshop.com The golf tournament is in honor of Dr. John Pruitt, who passed away last year, and to raise awareness and funds for Footbridge[...]
10:00 am Greek Festival 2022 @ Greek Orthodox Church (Winston-Salem)
Greek Festival 2022 @ Greek Orthodox Church (Winston-Salem)
May 13 @ 10:00 am – 10:00 pm
Live Music, Arts & Crafts, Marketplace & plenty of great food! 10% proceeds: Brenner Children’s Hospital & Second Harvest Food Bank of NWNC 336. 765.7145  /  http://www.wsgoc.org Festival hours: May 13-14 (10-10) May 15  (11-8)
May
14
Sat
8:00 am ROCC 5k & Fun Run
ROCC 5k & Fun Run
May 14 @ 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
Registration: $30.00 (per person before 5/12)  /  $35.00 (per person after 5/12) https://riveroakscc.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/1229541 Proceeds: City Lights Ministry (WS) Free childcare provided WBFJ will be ON LOCATION playing music 336.766.0033  
9:00 am “Better Together” Women’s Gather... @ Calvary West Campus (Advance)
“Better Together” Women’s Gather... @ Calvary West Campus (Advance)
May 14 @ 9:00 am – 2:00 pm
Guest Speakers: Jen Wilkin, Jackie Hill Perry, Jenny Rothschild & Kelly Minter Tickets: $10.00 (per person – includes lunch) http://www.calvarynow.com/women 336.714.5424  
9:00 am Craft Fair @ First Pentecostal Holiness Church (Lexington)
Craft Fair @ First Pentecostal Holiness Church (Lexington)
May 14 @ 9:00 am – 2:00 pm
Vendors, Food Trucks, Live Music, Silent Auction, Bounce House & more! Proceeds: Church Playground Fund (336) 365-1777
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes