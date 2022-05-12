Stroke Awareness with Dr Amy Guzik

Fact: Stroke is the #1 leading cause of disability and the 5th leading cause of death in the US. Knowing the acronym FAST (or BE FAST) can save a life.
Dr Amy Guzik, associate professor of Neurology with Atrium Health / Wake Forest Baptist Comprehensive Stroke Center, shares with Verne and Wally (WBFJ Radio)…
What is a stroke? What are some of the symptoms?
Know the signs FAST or BE FAST? Preventative measures?
Rehab after a stroke. Does age matter?
May is Stroke Awareness Month
More information: www.wakehealth.edu/condition/s/stroke
Learn more about the warning signs and prevention of stroke…
www.wakehealth.edu/Locations/Hospi…You-Should-Know
*As heard on the WBFJ Morning Show (May 12, 2022)
