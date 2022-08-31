Home Blog Student loan forgiveness: Beta Launch (link)
Student loan forgiveness: Beta Launch (link)
Verne HillOct 17, 2022
The Biden administration has launched a beta version of its student loan forgiveness application that borrowers can use to apply for their loan forgiveness. If you submit an application, it will be processed, and you won’t need to resubmit.
Student loan forgiveness: Beta launch link here https://studentaid.gov/debt-relief/application
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
