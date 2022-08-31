Search
Student loan forgiveness: Beta Launch (link)

Oct 17, 2022Comments Off on Student loan forgiveness: Beta Launch (link)

The Biden administration has launched a beta version of its student loan forgiveness application that borrowers can use to apply for their loan forgiveness. If you submit an application, it will be processed, and you won’t need to resubmit.

Student loan forgiveness: Beta launch link here https://studentaid.gov/debt-relief/application

