Study: Pumpkin carving can be dangerous?

Oct 21, 2022Comments Off on Study: Pumpkin carving can be dangerous?

CPSC: Halloween is becoming one of the most dangerous holidays of the year. Seriously, thousands of people are being sent to emergency rooms across the country every single year during the month of October.

Here’s how the injuries break down:

Close to half (55%) of injuries are related to pumpkin carving.

25% of injuries are from falls – while dealing with Halloween decorations, tripping on costumes, or while trick-or-treating.

20% of injuries are from other things like costumes, rashes, allergic reactions, etc.

BTW: Over half (54%) of injuries around October 31st happen to ADULTS!

*Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission

https://www.ksbw.com/article/halloween-activity-dangerous-rossen-reports/41724306#

Previous PostCommunity Events for October 21-23, 2022

VERSE: "Let everything that has breath praise the LORD" Psalm 150 QUOTE: "A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life."

