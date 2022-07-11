Stuff the Bus 2022 begins July 18

The annual “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive begins July 18 (thru July 29).
Helping students through the local Salvation Army ‘Boys and Girls clubs’!
Collect supplies, drop them off at participating Walmart and Five Below stores in Forsyth County starting next Monday, July 18! Donate online at www.salvationarmyws.org
