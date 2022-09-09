Suicide affects all ages.

In 2020, suicide was the 2nd leading cause of death for people ages 10-14 and 25-34. That translates to one death every 11 minutes… https://www.cdc.gov/suicide/facts/index.html
Reminder: You are NOT alone.
There is help…
9-8-8 is the new ‘national mental health hotline’ number.
Learn more: https://988lifeline.org/
Restoration Place Christian Counseling (focus on women 12 and up) www.rpcounseling.org
Associates in Christian Counseling https://christiancounseling.org/
