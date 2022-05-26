Search
Summer Outdoor Safety w/ Dr Seth Hawkins

Verne HillMay 26, 2022Comments Off on Summer Outdoor Safety w/ Dr Seth Hawkins

Tips to keep your family safe this summer.

Key: Venture outdoors with a healthy dose of respect.

Dr Seth Hawkins is an assistant professor of emergency medicine at Wake Forest Baptist Health. Dr Hawkins is also a wilderness medicine expert and medical director for our N.C. State Parks.

Listen to our conversation…

 

Water safety: The myth of “dry drowning”
“Dry drowning” is a myth, posted as fact on social media, causing unwarranted fear in many parents. Deaths that are wrongly described as “dry” or “secondary” drowning are caused by other existing health issues, such as infections, pneumonia or heart problems.

Rip Currents
What to do if caught in a rip current: If caught in a rip current on the coast, always swim parallel to shore. Once free of the current, swim diagonally to shore.

Heat stroke vs Heat exhaustion
Heat exhaustion is a fairly routine condition, but heat stroke is truly life-threatening. Signs of heat stroke can include seizures, agitation, confusion, slurred speech or loss of consciousness, although an altered mental status is the main sign. When someone is suffering from heat stroke, you should immediately call 911 and immerse the person in or douse them with cold water.

Safely visiting state and local parks
When hiking, wear hiking shoes with a good grip. Never climb on or around waterfalls and never play in the stream or river above a waterfall. Watch children carefully. Be aware of steep drop-offs.

Outdoor Safety links: newsroom.wakehealth.edu/News-Releases…Safe-Outdoors
Find out more about NC State Parks: www.ncparks.org

As heard on the WBFJ Morning Show with Wally and Verne
May 2021

