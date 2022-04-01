‘SummerShine Resort Staffing Ministry’
Cathleen Thore Jones
SummerShine connects students with resort area businesses (usually family campgrounds) for employment, providing opportunities to serve, share, work, play, grow, and shine with the love of Christ. Details at www.summershine.us
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
