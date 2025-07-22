SUN@5 for July 27, 2025

“The Hospitality of Need” a book by Kevan Chandler and Tommy Shelton

The Hospitality of Need provides a biblical framework to see our needs as opportunities for deeper, truer community and relationships. How depending on one another helps us heal and grow together. https://www.moodypublishers.com/the-hospitality-of-need/?

Kevan Chandler is a writer, speaker, adventurer and founder of ‘We Carry Kevan’, an organization that aims to redefine conventional ideas of accessibility. Actually “We Carry Kevin” is a film, a book and a non-profit. https://wecarrykevan.org/ Kevan Chandler is a red-head (as he jokingly describes himself). Kevan is confined to a high tech wheel chair, with a diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy or (SMA), a rare neuromuscular disease. Kevan and his wife Katie live in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where they enjoy growing vegetables, making homemade bread, and reading. BTW: You should see Kevin and Katie’s engagement photos from 2020 (there’s a link) https://hammittphoto.com/blog/2020/7/17/katie-kevan

Tommy Shelton, Jr. is a PK (Preacher’s Kid) and thrilled that God called him to follow in his father’s shepherding footsteps. Tommy and his family reside in Palm Harbor, Florida, where Tommy is a pastor (Live Oaks Bible Church).

Kevan and Tommy have Winston-Salem roots. Tommy was one of the original hosts of WBFJ’s “Crossroad Radio”. Kevan would listen to WBFJ on his way to school!

Plus

Have you spotted the invasive Spotted Lanternfly?

The local Extension office is being flooded with calls and emails about the Spotted Lanternfly.

Rebecca Craps, Forsyth County Extension Agent, shares some timely information with Verne (WBFJ) about the Spotted Lanternfly

Rebecca will explain the origins, the migration and the destructive aspects of this cute but pesky critter.

*Check out pics of ‘Hemmy’, a real live Spotted Lanternfly on our website, wbfj.fm

https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/2025/06/spotted-lanternfly-what-homeowners-can-do-right-now/

BTW: If you spot a Spotted Lanternfly in your area report it to your local Extension office or the NC Department of Agriculture.

A photo is required for reporting. If you are unable to get a photo of the insect, please submit a photo of the area where the insect was seen.

Click Here to Report Suspected Spotted Lanternfly