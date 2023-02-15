SUN@5: Interviews with Jeremy Camp and Anne Wilson

Winter Jam Tour (featuring Jeremy Camp, Anne Wilson and more) at the Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday, February 25, 2023

Veteran Christian rocker Jeremy Camp shares with Verne (WBFJ) about the Winter Jam experience coming to Greensboro (Feb 25). Navigating the seasons of life: Trusting in the Lord during life’s ‘highs and lows’. Proverbs 3:5-6.

Happy Campers: Life on the road with his family. Jeremy and his wife (Adrienne) have 3 kids – 2 are now teenagers!?! Reflections on March 2020. Jeremy Camp answers some fun ‘Rapid Fire Questions’ including 5 mile run vs or one hour in the gym? COFFEE: HOT or COLD? SNOW Day or BEACH day? https://www.jeremycamp.com/about

CCM new comer Anne Wilson found her musical mission in the wake of tragedy.

Anne’s first public performance was at the age of 15 – at her brother’s funeral. Anne sang “What a Beautiful Name” at her brother’s funeral in a moving expression of faith which soon went viral. Her bestselling book titled “My Jesus: From Heartache To Hope” chronicles her story (so far). Debut single, “My Jesus”

Latest single “Hey Girl”. The song has led to the creation of “Hey Girl Nation”?

Your song “Living Water” is featured in the new “Jesus Revolution” movie Share about your experience being on the ‘Winter Jam Tour’. What can we expect??

Rapid Fire Questions: Tennis shoes or Cowboy boots? COFFEE: HOT or COLD? SNOW Day or BEACH day? Favorite pet? Self care day: Getting your nails done vs beauty shop? 😊

Connect with Anne Wilson at https://www.annewilsonofficial.com/#/

