SUN@5 on WBFJ

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (October 09, 2022)

Dannah Gresh shares with Verne and Wally about ‘True Girl’, the effects of social media on teen girls and the #1 thing parents should do with their kids (and grandkids). Listen now…

Dannah Gresh is a best-selling author, speaker and creator of ‘True Girl’, a Christian tween event for mothers and daughters ages 8–12. Dannah is also the founder of Pure Freedom, a Christian ministry which focuses on sexual purity for teens. Dannah’s latest book, ‘Lies Girls Believe: And the Truth That Sets Them Free’

Event: The ‘True Girl Pajama Party Tour’ is coming to Pinedale Christian Church in Winston-Salem happening Sunday, October 23, 2022. Designed for young girls age 7-12-years and their moms (grandmothers or adult mentors). Experience deep connection with your daughter through practical bible teaching, live worship, hilarious games, fashion shows, and more. Ticket info here: https://store.purefreedom.org/pajama-party-tour-october-23nd-winston-salem-nc/

Learn more about “Miles for Migraine” from Dr. Lauren Strauss

“Miles for Migraine” supports Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist’s Comprehensive Headache Program. ‘Miles for Migraines’ is a walk / run / relax on October 15 (Saturday morning) at 8:30am at Jamison Park (285 Meadowlark Dr. Winston-Salem, NC 27106) Event details and resources: https://www.milesformigraine.org/winston-salem/

https://www.wakehealth.edu/specialty/h/headache-program

https://www.wakehealth.edu/providers/s/lauren-doyle-strauss

Dr. Lauren Strauss is a pediatric neurologist with Brenner Children’s Hospital Atrium Health / Wake Forest Baptist

Migraine and Headache Awareness in Children and Teens

60% of children experience reoccurring headaches

8% will be diagnosed with migraine.