Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog SUN@5 on WBFJ

SUN@5 on WBFJ

Oct 06, 2022Comments Off on SUN@5 on WBFJ

Like

This week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (October 09, 2022)

Dannah Gresh shares with Verne and Wally about ‘True Girl’, the effects of social media on teen girls and the #1 thing parents should do with their kids (and grandkids).  Listen now…

Dannah Gresh is a best-selling author, speaker and creator of ‘True Girl’, a Christian tween event for mothers and daughters ages 8–12. Dannah is also the founder of Pure Freedom, a Christian ministry which focuses on sexual purity for teens. Dannah’s latest book, ‘Lies Girls Believe: And the Truth That Sets Them Free’

Event: The ‘True Girl Pajama Party Tour’ is coming to Pinedale Christian Church in Winston-Salem happening Sunday, October 23, 2022. Designed for young girls age 7-12-years and their moms (grandmothers or adult mentors). Experience deep connection with your daughter through practical bible teaching, live worship, hilarious games, fashion shows, and more. Ticket info here: https://store.purefreedom.org/pajama-party-tour-october-23nd-winston-salem-nc/

PLUS

Learn more about “Miles for Migraine” from Dr. Lauren Strauss

Listen now…

“Miles for Migraine” supports Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist’s Comprehensive Headache Program. ‘Miles for Migraines’ is a walk / run / relax on October 15 (Saturday morning) at 8:30am at Jamison Park (285 Meadowlark Dr. Winston-Salem, NC 27106)  Event details and resources: https://www.milesformigraine.org/winston-salem/

Helpful Links…

https://www.wakehealth.edu/specialty/h/headache-program
https://www.wakehealth.edu/providers/s/lauren-doyle-strauss

Dr. Lauren Strauss is a pediatric neurologist with Brenner Children’s Hospital Atrium Health / Wake Forest Baptist

Migraine and Headache Awareness in Children and Teens

60% of children experience reoccurring headaches

8% will be diagnosed with migraine.

https://www.wakehealth.edu/condition/h/headache
Verne Hill
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Tuesday News

Sep 20, 2022

October is National Fire Safety Month

Oct 06, 2022

Thursday News

Oct 06, 2022

‘Operation Crash Reduction’ cracking down on speeders

Oct 06, 2022

WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes