‘Sunday Scaries’: Do you dread Mondays?

Do you dread Mondays? You are not alone.
Expert say that the ‘Sunday Scaries’ are the dread you feel as the weekend comes to a close and the workweek closes in. It’s a very real feeling of anxiety and stress. Ways to deal with the ‘Sunday Scaries’ include…
Create a relaxing Sunday
Plan something fun for your Monday
Determine the cause of your ‘Sunday scaries’
Try anxiety-coping techniques
Know when to ask for help
Good News: ‘Labor Day’ Monday is coming! A not-so-normal Monday!!
