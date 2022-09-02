‘Sunday Scaries’: Do you dread Mondays?

Do you dread Mondays? You are not alone.

Expert say that the ‘Sunday Scaries’ are the dread you feel as the weekend comes to a close and the workweek closes in. It’s a very real feeling of anxiety and stress. Ways to deal with the ‘Sunday Scaries’ include…

Create a relaxing Sunday

Plan something fun for your Monday

Determine the cause of your ‘Sunday scaries’

Try anxiety-coping techniques

Know when to ask for help

Good News: ‘Labor Day’ Monday is coming! A not-so-normal Monday!!

https://asana.com/resources/sunday-scaries?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium