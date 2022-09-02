Search
‘Sunday Scaries’: Do you dread Mondays?

Verne Hill

Do you dread Mondays?  You are not alone.

Expert say that the ‘Sunday Scaries’ are the dread you feel as the weekend comes to a close and the workweek closes in.  It’s a very real feeling of anxiety and stress. Ways to deal with the ‘Sunday Scaries’ include…

Create a relaxing Sunday

Plan something fun for your Monday

Determine the cause of your ‘Sunday scaries’

Try anxiety-coping techniques

Know when to ask for help

Good News: ‘Labor Day’ Monday is coming! A not-so-normal Monday!!

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
