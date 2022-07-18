Search
Survey: Christians facing ‘increased intolerance’, decline in numbers

Verne HillJul 18, 2022

Are Christians in America facing increased intolerance for their beliefs? That question at the center of a new Lifeway Research survey.

Some of the findings…

*Not only do the majority of Americans believe religious liberty is on the decline (54%), but nearly six-in-10 (59%) say religious tolerance for Christians in the U.S. is on the decline.

NOTE: The survey results come as Christianity continues to decline, with the Pew Research Center finding that 63% of Americans identify as Christians, down from 78% in 2007.

At the same time, the growth of the “nones” — those individuals who are either atheist, agnostic, or unaffiliated — continues to swell, expanding from 16% in 2007 to 29% in 2021.

*Notably, the majority of people in every religious group — Catholics (59%), Protestants (69%), and those of other religious beliefs (52%) — agree that Christians face ramped-up intolerance.

This viewpoint is even held by 41% of people who are not affiliated with any faith.

*Meanwhile, 36% of respondents agreed with the notion Christians “complain too much about how they are treated,” though 49% disagreed with this claim.

“In the American marketplace of ideas, not all systems of thought are welcomed and this intolerance surrounds “cultural pushback…

-Scott McConnell, executive director of Lifeway Research.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2022/july/christians-face-increasing-intolerance-poll-reveals-americans-stunning-take-on-faith-and-religious-liberty

 

 

Verne Hill

