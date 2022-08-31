Survey: Should Christians avoid Halloween? 

Just as Christians have varying views on how to handle Halloween, it seems pastors do as well. One area of general agreement among preachers, though, is in their encouraging parishioners to invite friends and neighbors to church events (such as Fall or Harvest festivals) on or near October 31st.

-According to a new Lifeway survey, 71% of preachers engage in such encouragement, and 58% want church members to forge relationships with people around them who trick-or-treat.

-But there’s a deeper question at the heart of the Halloween debate: what percentage of pastors want their church members to totally ignore the holiday? As it turns out, just 13% of pastors encourage people to avoid Halloween, up from the 8% who said the same in 2016. Plus, 34% now recommend people hand out Gospel tracts to trick-or-treaters, up from 26% who said the same in 2016.

-One interesting factor is the age disparity when it comes to pastors who discourage Halloween. The older the preacher, the more likely the faith leader is to oppose the holiday.

In fact, 20% of pastors aged 65 and older encourage churches to avoid the holiday — much higher than the 6% of 18- to 44-year-old pastors and the 12% of 45- to 54-year-old preachers who said the same.

https://research.lifeway.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Pastors-Sept-2022-Halloween-Report.pdf

*The Lifeway survey was conducted via phone between Sept. 6-29, 2022.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/2022/october/should-christians-totally-avoid-halloween-here-rsquo-s-what-pastors-have-to-say