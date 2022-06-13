Surviving the Heat of Summer

Keeping you and your family safe during this mini-heat wave.
Stay Hydrated Experts suggest that we drink half of your body weight (in ounces) of water!
Take lots of breaks if you must work outside Better yet, work early and late when the sun is Not so extreme
Wear Sunscreen Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside. *Re-apply every two hours.
Check on your neighbors
Check on your outdoor pets
FYI: If you can’t put your hand on the pavement for at least 5 seconds, it’s TOO hot for your pet’s paws.
Read more: www.wakehealth.edu/stories/5-simple-summer-safety-tips
