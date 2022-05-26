Focus on the Family: Talking to your children about tragic events, ‘mass violence’.
https://www.focusonthefamily.com/parenting/talking-to-kids-about-mass-violence/
https://www.focusonthefamily.com/?s=who+to+talk+to+your+children+about+school+shootings%3F
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Talking to your children about tragic events - May 26, 2022
- Memorial Day Events in the Triad - May 26, 2022
- Job Search: Advice for upcoming Grads - May 26, 2022