Target ‘Car Seat Trade-In’ through Sept 24…

Recycle that old car seat. Target’s ever-popular Car Seat Trade-In happening now through September 24. Twice a year, Target collects old, used, expired, and damaged car seats. What to do: When you visit your local Target, you’ll be able to find a large box near the front of the store where you can place your old car seat. You’ll then have the chance to redeem a 20% off coupon toward one car seat, one stroller, or select baby gear on your Target app or through Target.com/circle.
The coupon can be redeemed through Oct. 8.
https://myfox8.com/news/targets-car-seat-trade-in-starts-soon-how-to-get-your-coupon/
