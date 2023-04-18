Tax Day Deals and Discounts (April 18, 2023)

Dairy Queen: Score a small Dairy Queen Blizzard for only $0.85 with the in-app offer from April 10-23! Valid at participating locations. Limit 1.

Duck Donuts: Get 18% off your order placed on the mobile app on April 18, 2023. Maximum value of discount is $18. Taxes and fees not included in discount. Valid at participating locations, according the e-mail sent to newsletter subscribers on April 17.

Kona Ice: Having a Chill Out Day on April 18 and offering a free Kona Ice at participating Kona Ice trucks. See their website for locations and the time frame for the event at each truck. According to their map, there are nearby trucks in Apex, Greenville and Fayetteville, NC.

Nothing Bundt Cakes: Get a $4.18 Bundtlet with the coupon sent via e-mail to EClub subscribers. The coupon is only valid in-bakery on April 18, 2023. Limit 1. Coupon cannot be shared or reproduced.

Krispy Kreme: Score a “sweet tax break” from Krispy Kreme on Tuesday, April 18. Customers who purchase an Assorted or Original Glazed dozen at regular price will only have to pay the sales tax on a second Original Glazed dozen. The deal is valid in shop, in the drive thru and online for pickup & delivery at participating Krispy Kreme shops. Use promo code TAXBREAK when ordering online. There is a limit of 2 dozen in shop per customer and limit 1 dozen online per customer. This offer excludes Cookie Blast Dozen.

Krispy Kreme has also teamed up with both Chips Ahoy! AND OREO to bring fans the new, limited-time Cookie Blast doughnut collection, including the OREO® and CHIPS AHOY!® Cookie Blast Doughnut which is filled with two full-size Chips Ahoy chewy cookies. See the details about the Cookie Blast doughnut collection on the Krispy Kreme website.

Red Robin: Offering 10% off egift and plastic gift card purchases made on their website between 4/14/23 (12am EST) and 4/23/23 (11:59pm EST).

The Cheesecake Factory: Get $10.40 off anorder of $50 or more now through Friday, 4/21, when you order pickup on their website or delivery through DoorDash. Use the coupon code TAXDAY1040 at checkout to redeem the offer.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Offering $10 off a $40 food purchase on April 18, 2023 when you use the promo code 10OFF40 at checkout. Available for take out and delivery Tuesday, April 18 only at participating locations. Limit one promo code per order.

Wayback Burgers: Get 18% off your order when you order on the Wayback app on April 18. There is a limit of one per app account at participating locations.

Office Depot and OfficeMax: Offering 5 lbs of free in-store shredding through April 29 with the coupon from their website.

Customers can bring in up to 5 pounds of documents to their local Office Depot or OfficeMax store for shredding. Keep in mind that you will pay the tax according to the coupon.

