Tax filing season begins January 23, 2023

January 16, 2023

IRS: Tax filing season will begin Monday (Jan 23, 2023). After you file, the IRS said it is likely to deliver your refund within 21 days of receiving your return – its typical turnaround time – but only if you fill out your return accurately and completely, file it electronically and opt to have your refund delivered through direct deposit. The IRS advises against filing paper returns.

And for those who might be dreading this task, it may help to know that the majority of tax filers every year are typically owed a refund. Last year, the average refund issued was around $3,100 dollars. www.irs.gov

The official due date for returns this year will be Tuesday, April 18. That’s because April 15 — the traditional due date — falls on a Saturday; and Monday, April 17 is Emancipation Day — an official holiday in DC.

www.cnn.com/2023/01/12/success/day-tax-filing-season-starts/index.html

