Tax Relief? Tax filing ‘extension’ now May 1, 2025

Today is April 15th …Tax filing day.

Both the IRS and the state of North Carolina (Department of Revenue) are providing some ‘relief’ because of Hurricane Helene. https://www.wral.com/consumer/5onyourside/helene-north-carolinians-tax-extension-deadline-may-2025/

According to the IRS, an automatic May 1st tax filing ‘extension’ is applicable to taxpayers from nine states (including North Carolina) who were affected by FEMA disaster declarations. Read more… https://www.nbcnews.com/business/taxes/irs-extends-2025-tax-deadline-least-9-states-see-list-rcna201186

Filing Extensions: https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/irs-reminder-to-disaster-area-taxpayers-with-extensions-all-or-parts-of-14-states-2-territories-need-to-file-2023-returns-by-feb-3-others-have-until-may-1

IRS: May 1 deadline for Helene Victims: https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/irs-help-available-to-victims-of-hurricanes-helene-and-milton-may-1-deadline-now-applies-to-individuals-and-businesses