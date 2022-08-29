Tech: 6 common (rechargeable) battery myths

Back to (tech) Basics
6 common (rechargeable) battery myths. Over charging? Using while charging? How many charges do I get? Great resources to keep our tech devices ‘healthy’ as we head back to school…
Recycle drop-off locations: https://www.call2recycle.org/locator/
https://bestlifeonline.com/android-charging-news/
https://www.androidauthority.com/battery-myths-688089/
*https://www.call2recycle.org/consumer-safety-tips/
