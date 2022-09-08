Testing of Voting Machines Open to Public

The Forsyth County Board of Elections is conducting their pre-election testing of all voting machines. “The testing process is open for public observation (through next Wednesday, Sept 14); due to limited space (you will need to) schedule an appointment”.

Contact information: Please call Jay Lerman at (336) 703-2804 to reserve a time to observe the pre-election testing.

The testing process involves a simulated election using pre-marked ballots to be scanned through every tabulator that will be used in the November 8, 2022 General Election. https://www.forsyth.cc/Elections/article.aspx?NewsID=27188

BTW: County boards of elections are required by state election law to conduct a pre-election test, also known as Logic and Accuracy (L&A), of all voting systems to be used in each election. L&A testing is defined as a collection of pre-election procedures that ensure that the voting equipment and ballots to be used in an upcoming election can properly display the ballot, collect votes, and tabulate results.