The passing of Pat Robertson…

wbfj-verne
June 8, 2023

Breaking News this morning

Pat Robertson, longtime host of the 700 Club and founder of Christian Broadcasting Network passed away early Thursday morning at his home in Virginia Beach.

Robertson was 93. Accomplishments to ponder…

“God called Pat Robertson to create Christian Broadcasting Network in 1960”.

*In 1966, Robertson began hosting his 700 Club. Still on the air today, The 700 Club is one of the longest-running programs in television history.

*Operation Blessing is a Christian-based humanitarian group specializing in disaster relief, hunger aid, clean water, and medical care.

*Robertson also founded Regent University as well as the American Center for Law and Justice 

Robertson’s wife Dede passed away last year (April 2022). The couple had been married almost 70 years.

*Pat Robertson is survived by his four children Tim, Elizabeth, Gordon, and Ann; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/us/honoring-pat-robertson-1930-2023-witness-god-sized-world-changing-dream

 

