LIVE in Greensboro, NC, Nov 8-9, 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙏𝙝𝙤𝙧𝙣 tells the epic story of God’s love for the world and the spiritual battle for all humanity. Often described as Cirque meets the Passion of Jesus, The Thorn is an immersive show featuring music, drama, aerial acts, movement arts, modern dance, and big visual effects. Over the past 25 years, more than 1 million people have experienced it live!