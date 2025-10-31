WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home THE THORN

THE THORN

wdecker_wbfj
October 31, 2025

LIVE in Greensboro, NC, Nov 8-9, 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙏𝙝𝙤𝙧𝙣 tells the epic story of God’s love for the world and the spiritual battle for all humanity. Often described as Cirque meets the Passion of Jesus, The Thorn is an immersive show featuring music, drama, aerial acts, movement arts, modern dance, and big visual effects. Over the past 25 years, more than 1 million people have experienced it live!

Main Home

 

 

 

Previous Post «
Next Post

RELATED ARTICLES

Thursday News for October 30, 2025

wbfj-verne
October 30, 2025

Halloween Alternatives

wbfj-kurt
October 30, 2025

Farm to Table: Eating locally grown foods in Forsyth

wbfj-verne
October 30, 2025

SUN@5 NOV 02

wbfj-verne
October 29, 2025

Wednesday News for October 29, 2025

wbfj-verne
October 29, 2025

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
October 29, 2025
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.