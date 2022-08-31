The Tomb of the original Saint Nicholas Found?

Generosity and kindness uncovered.

The tomb of the original Saint Nicholas — the man who inspired the Santa Claus of the modern era — has reportedly been discovered underneath an ancient Byzantine church in Turkey. The discovery of the church’s very existence was reportedly found in 2017. Archeologists first discovered a church (where the tomb of Saint Nick was discovered) buried underneath another church building back in 2017.

BTW: More than 1,600 years ago, St. Nicholas was the Bishop of Myra (now modern-day Turkey). The Byzantine church where St. Nicholas’ tomb was purportedly found served as a house of worship for Orthodox Christians from the 5th century through the 12th century, according to the Daily Mail.

*St. Nicholas — who was known for his generosity (and for stuffing coins into peoples’ socks) — is believed to have been born roughly 270 years after Jesus.

https://www.faithwire.com/2022/10/19/tomb-of-original-saint-nicholas-reportedly-found/