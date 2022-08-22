THREE THINGS YOU DIDN’T KNOW (& may or may not need to know)
Wally DeckerAug 22, 2022
AUGUST 23:
(1) Newborn Humans have about 300 bones in their body; as babies grow, their bones will fuse into the standard 206-part skeleton that adults have.
(2) No bridges cross the Amazon River
(3) In his youth, Abraham Lincoln was a tremendous wrestler, allegedly losing only one match in 12 years. In 1992 he was inducted into the Wrestling Hall Of Fame.
Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983.
MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A
wdecker@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Wally Decker (see all)
Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983.
MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A
wdecker@wbfj.fm
Related articles
NuAug 24, 2022