Uncategorized THREE THINGS YOU DIDN'T KNOW (& may or may not need to know)

THREE THINGS YOU DIDN’T KNOW (& may or may not need to know)

Wally DeckerAug 22, 2022

AUGUST 23:

(1)  Newborn Humans have about 300 bones in their body; as babies grow, their bones will fuse into the standard 206-part skeleton that adults have.

(2)  No bridges cross the Amazon River

(3) In his youth, Abraham Lincoln was a tremendous wrestler, allegedly losing only one match in 12 years.  In 1992 he was inducted into the Wrestling Hall Of Fame.

 

 

